Nick Cannon Jokes He Has Enough Kids for NYFW Runway Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Only “Extra” caught up with Nick Cannon at the Falguni Shane Peacock show at New York Fashion week, where he sat front row with Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares son Legendary.

Nick, who has fathered 12 kids, said that from 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey on down, “Everybody got their own style sense.”

He joked, “With all my kids, we could do our own runway show.”

As for his own fashion sense, he revealed his favorite outfit, saying, “Probably a ‘Wild ‘n Out’ hoodie, and some jeans and some Timbalands.”

Nick also spoke about his admiration of Law Roach, who styled the collection.