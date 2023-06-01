Nick Cannon Talks Jamie Foxx & Taking Over as Host of ‘Beat Shazam’ (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about hosting “Beat Shazam,” following Jamie Foxx bowing out due to a medical issue.

Cannon also talked about what he wants for Father’s Day and spilled about Season 20 of “Wild ‘n Out.”

Opening up about “Beat Shazam,” Nick said, “I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I'll do anything for Jamie’… I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx].”

He went on, “One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”

Billy asked, “We understand that he had a stroke and that he's recovering. But, you know, it's been sort of confusing… are you comfortable giving an update on how he's doing? Do you know?”

“I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me. And I think in this scenario of what I've always said is just like, ‘Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.’ And I think they said, ‘We got it.’”

He further explained, “The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there… I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’ And, you know, Jamie's happy with the job that I did on ‘Beat Shazam.’”

Nick revealed, “I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”

Billy talked about playing pickleball as Jamie’s house, and Nick said he is not athletic. “I'm a dad athlete where I can play with my kids… I exercise for my health to stay in shape. So I'm in the gym five days a week, but I've never been an athlete.”

Nick is the father of 12, so Billy brought up Father's Day, telling him, “It should be raining on you, my friend.”

Cannon replied, “It should be, right? We'll see. I'll let you know how it goes.”

So what does he want? “Just a nice nap… Some macaroni necklaces… some construction paper art. I'm with it all. I mean, one thing that I am blessed with it is that I do have a lot of love coming my way from my children and my family. So whatever it is, I got more than I can ask for. So I'm very, very appreciative of all the love that will come my way on Father's Day.”

And all the love for Season 20 of “Wild ‘n Out,” “We never set out for it to be the staple it is, it was just me and my friends trying to have fun… I was trying to give opportunities to my friends like Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, now they coming back home for Season 20 like the mega superstars they are. Great full-circle moment.”

Billy asked if he can take credit for Kevin Hart’s success. “I take all the credit for Kevin Hart,” he said. “I would just put my flag in the ground… You're nothing without me, Hart… I am the pulse in the heartbeat.”

Adding, “But it's funny, man, because we were two young comics struggling to get it going, you know, 20-plus years ago. And now, to still be best friends in the game, as I say, best frenemies. We've done so much together. But we've also, you know, in our own merits, have done some remarkable things in entertainment. And to be able to have a friend like that and entertainment is second to none, man…So I love everything that he's doing. And I love the fact that he finds a smidgen of humble pie to come back.”

Talking about what fans can expect from Season 20, Nick said, “The brave individuals that came through for Season 20, I mean, like, we already talked about Kevin came back, Katt Williams, the return of Katt Williams is exciting… And then, of course, so many of the hottest young hip hop artists in the game that, you know, grew up watching the show will be here as well. So it's going to be a good time.”