Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne to Star in New Game Show ‘We Are Family’

Getty

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Fox are headed back to television following his mysterious medical emergency.

On Monday, FOX announced the father-daughter duo will co-host the new game show “We Are Family.”

The show will feature a contestant who sings a duet with a hidden famous family member. The celebrities are from a range of backgrounds ,from musicians to athletes.

According to a press release, the studio audience will include “100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.”

Jamie and Corinne said in a statement, “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

They previously co-hosted “Beat Shazam,” but exited the show amid Jamie’s health problems. Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have since replaced them.

Jamie was hospitalized last month for an unknown medical reason, and last week Corinne set the record straight on his recovery.

She wrote on Instagram, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"