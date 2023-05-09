Nick Cannon Reveals What Mariah Carey Thinks About All His Children

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey might be friendly exes, but that doesn’t mean they are the Brady Bunch.

Nick revealed that while Mariah doesn’t mind his ever-growing family, she does mind if he brings any drama.

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls--t to the Manor of Carey,’” Nick shared on REVOLT’S “The Jason Lee Podcast.” “Like, she lives in her own world. Nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.

“She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” Nick said on the podcast, which was released May 9.

The “Masked Singer” host is the father of 12 kids, and his two oldest are with Mariah. The former couple share 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom they had three years into their marriage. They were divorced in 2014 after exchanging vows in 2008. Despite going their separate ways, they have remained amicable co-parents.

Nick, 42, also slammed reports that the multiple Grammy Award winner ever attempted to seek full custody of their two kids, adding he heard the rumor after having dinner with Mariah just the night before.

“It’s, like, people create low-frequency messages to try and say that there’s something wrong,” he told Jason. “So, she encourages me. She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.’”

The “All That” alum also revealed on the podcast that while he doesn’t pay child support that is enforced by the government, he does financially support his children.