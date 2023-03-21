Nick Cannon Calls Ex Mariah Carey the Love of His Life and a ‘Gift from God’

Nick Cannon, 42, is showing some love to his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During a chat with “The Shade Room,” Nick was asked to name the love of his life.

The father of 12 replied, “Like, the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and her fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Gushing about Carey, 53, he said, “I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others.”

Cannon continued, “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found out about how remarkable she was… That woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Nick and Mariah wed in 2008 and welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. The couple split in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

Will they ever rekindle that romance? He told the “Hottee Talk Show” podcast in July 2022, “It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’”

He confessed, “If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Since the split, Nick has gone on to have 10 more children.

His new baby girl Halo with Alyssa Scott was born in December 2022. They also shared late son Zen, who died in December 2021.

In November, he welcomed daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. Beautiful arrived just a year after De La Rosa gave birth to their twin sons Zion and Zillion.

In July 2022, Bre Tiesi confirmed she'd given birth to son Legendary with Cannon.

His daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon arrived in September 2022 to Cannon and model Lanisha Cole.

Nick and Brittany Bell also had a son, Rise, the same month. The baby joined the rest of their brood, alongside Golden, 6, and Powerful, 2.

