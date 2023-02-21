Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up with Daughters on TikTok

TikTok

Kim Kardashian, 42, and daughter North West, 9, were joined by another famous mother-daughter duo in their latest TikTok!

Mariah Carey, 53, and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe make a fun appearance lip syncing to one of Mariah’s songs.

In the post, North and Monroe dance and mouth the words to “It’s a Wrap,” when all of a sudden the moms pop in from either side as they sing along with hair brushes.

The girls then jokingly try to push their moms out of the video as they laugh together.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kim looked casual in a black tank and gray sweats, while Mariah chose black leather pants and a white jacket with a black pattern down the arm.

The caption reads, "Its a wrap! But never for us!"

In another video, the girls paid homage to Rihanna and her recent Super Bowl halftime show as they wished RiRi a happy birthday.

Monroe, Carey’s daughter with ex-husband Nick Cannon, wears red in the video, just like Rihanna did for her show. She lip syncs to “Work,” while North wears all white and sunglasses like RiRi’s back up dancers.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

They wrote in the caption, “We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North.”

Just last week, Kim and North teamed up with influencer Olivia Pierson for the same “It’s a Wrap” routine they did with Mariah and Monroe.

At the time, Kardashian wrote in the caption, "It's a wrap for you baby.”