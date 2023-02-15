Nick Cannon Reflects on Welcoming 12th Child (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with the cast of “The Masked Singer” ahead of the Season 9 premiere, speaking with host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Nick and model Alyssa Scott just welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, in December. It’s the 12th baby for the host.

Melvin asked Nick, “How has that changed you being a dad?”

“I’ve been rocking for over a decade now. I think it’s just one of those things. It’s just a learning experience every day,” Nick said.

Melvin asked the group if it feels like Season 9.

“Noooo! It feels so new still,” Jenny insisted. “The way that the producers have been able to, like, change it each season and bring new elements in; level it up in terms of celebrities; stage so it does keep feeling like a new relationship.”

Nick added, “Ding-dong, keep it on.”

Jenny continued, “So many people would write to us on social media saying, ‘Why did you let this person go home?’ Well, now we have the ability to say, ‘Oh, we don’t want them to go home,’ we can ring that bell and keep the contestant.”

Nicole added, “For the first time ever!”

Melvin then asked the group if they knew during Season 1 that the show was going to be a hit.

Nicole said, “We were like, ‘Wait, what? We’re doing this? What is this? Who knows? Let’s go for it.’ Right?”

Nick recalled wondering, “Is this going to work?”

Melvin asked, “The bromance is so real. Robin, what was the biggest advice Ken imparted on you?”

Robin responded, “Uh, ‘Shut your mouth,’” before laughing.

“‘Shut your mouth?’” Melvin asked.

Ken added, “Like, all the time. All the time.”

Robin said, “In general, just, ‘Shut up and you’ll do much better.’”

Melvin asked Nick, “Will there be TikToks? and I’m asking this because you’ve been tearing up TikTok with your kids.”

“Oh, yeah!,” Nick confirmed. “See, you know what? I always would see them TikToking. I’m like, ‘I ain’t got time for that,’ and obviously my daughter was like, ‘You gotta,’ so, accept your TikTok. I’ve been doing like one every other day now.”