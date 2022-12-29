Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child

Getty Images

Nick Cannon is a dad again!

The star just welcomed his 12th child, his second with Alyssa Scott.

Scott shared an emotional video of the baby’s arrival, along with a message remembering their son Zen, who passed way in December 2021 at just 5 months old.

Instagram/Getty

Scott wrote, “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍”

Last month, Nick announced the arrival of his eleventh child, a baby girl named Beautiful.

Cannon shared the news on Instagram as he praised the baby’s mother, Abby De La Rosa.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

He went on, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Beautiful has arrived just a year after De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons Zion and Zillion.

Cannon had four children in 2021 alone!

In July of this year, Bre Tiesi confirmed she'd given birth to son Legendary with Cannon, doing so unmedicated and at home.

His daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon arrived in September to Cannon and model Lanisha Cole.