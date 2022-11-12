Nick Cannon Announces Birth of ELEVENTH Child

Getty Images

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his eleventh child, this one with Abby De La Rosa.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he wrote, sharing a first pic of the infant with De La Rosa, one of several women with whom Nick is in a polyamorous relationship.

Instagram

He went on, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Beautiful has arrived just a year after De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons Zion and Zillion.

Cannon had four children in 2021 alone!

In July of this year, Bre Tiesi confirmed she'd given birth to son Legendary with Cannon, doing so unmedicated and at home.

His daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon arrived in September to Cannon and model Lanisha Cole.

Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three kids with model Brittany Bell, and a son with Alyssa Scott. Their son, sadly, died of cancer.