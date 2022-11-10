Nick Cannon Is Going to Be a Father Again — to Baby #12

Instagram

Nick Cannon’s brood is nearing 12!

Abby De La Rosa has confirmed that Nick is the father of her third child.

She posted a meme on Instagram Stories that said, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years 😮‍💨 be careful,” and then replied, “😂damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there 😂.”

The pair share 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and Nick’s birthday is October 8, making him a Libra.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Abby announced in June that she was expecting, but never confirmed Nick was the father.

She did, however, post family photos with Nick and the twins in October and included a sweet shot of Nick touching her baby bump.

It is unclear if she has welcomed the child, which was due October 25.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Scott announced earlier this month she was also expecting a child with Nick. So these two babies are expected to be Nick’s 11th and 12th children.

De La Rosa, 31, recently opened up about her polyamorous relationship with Cannon, 42, on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth. I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she said.

De La Rosa went on, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

While she considers Nick her primary partner right now, she added, “I love where I’m at at this very moment. It’s just not my forever.”

In February, Nick had a no-holds-barred conversation about sex on “The Love Language Podcast.”

While chatting with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon got candid about whether his children were planned and his thoughts on monogamy.

Berman asked Nick if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

The “Masked Singer” host insisted, "I'm never gonna say that… I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child.”

He went on, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.'"

“The Masked Singer” host described himself as “the biggest germ freak in the world,” saying he doesn’t have unprotected sex with everyone.

Cannon told Berman, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.'"