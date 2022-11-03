Alyssa Scott Confirms She’s Pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 11th Child

Instagram/Getty

Alyssa Scott announced her pregnancy October 26, and now she’s confirming Nick Cannon is her baby’s father.

The model took to Instagram to share their nude maternity photo shoot.

In one pic, Nick is lying in a bathtub looking up at a naked Alyssa as he touches her baby bump and she covers her breasts with her hands. She wrote in the caption, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍.”

In a black-and-white shot, he kisses her belly as she smiles. Alyssa shared, “One thing about Nick, he’s going to show up for the photo shoot! 😍”

Back on the 26th, Scott showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous bright blue dress as she posed with Zeela, who wore a matching top paired with light blue pants. See the photo.

Alyssa wrote in the caption, “With you by my side… 🤍”

It was last December that Scott and Nick Cannon’s son Zen passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was just 5 months old.

After he died, Cannon shared with People, "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

He describes the little one as “the most loving baby,” adding, "I look at being his father as a great privilege."