Alyssa Scott just announced her pregnancy on Instagram with help from daughter Zeela, 4.

The model showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous bright blue dress as she posed with Zeela, who wore a matching top paired with light blue pants. See the photo.

Alyssa wrote in the caption, “With you by my side… 🤍”

It was last December that Scott and Nick Cannon’s son Zen passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was just 5 months old.

After he passed away, Cannon shared with People, "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

He describes the little one as “the most loving baby,” adding, "I look at being his father as a great privilege."