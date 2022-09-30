Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10

Getty Images

Nick Cannon is a dad for the tenth time!

On Friday, Cannon announced that he had welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell, a baby boy who they named Rise Messiah.

Cannon included a video from their “BlessingWay,” writing on Instagram, “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

He went on, “But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon showed some love and appreciation for Brittany, writing, “She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. She didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Nick revealed that Rise arrived at 10 lbs. after “48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger.”

Nick and Brittany are also the parents of Golden Sagon, 5, and Power Queen, 20 months.

Rise’s birth comes just weeks after Nick welcomed his baby girl Onyx Ice Cole with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shared, "Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

The star continued, "We all learn so much from these angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…"

Cannon welcomed his eighth child in February, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi.

He is also expecting another child with Abby De La Rose, the mother of his twin boys Zillion and Zion.