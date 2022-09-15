Instagram

Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise baby girl — his ninth child — with model LaNisha Cole.

The singer announced the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself, Cole and Onyx. The post featured Chris Brown’s "I Do.”

Cannon shared, "Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

The star continued, "We all learn so much from these angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…"

Cole, 40, shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Today has been such a special day for us. I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world."

"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way… I'm already obsessed with her! And you already know there'll be no shortage of pics and videos lol."

Onyx is Cole’s first child, while Cannon is now a father of nine — with two more on the way!

In his caption, he hit back at critics, writing, “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He added, “As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️”

Nick has twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 5, and Powerful, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell, who is expecting their third child.

He has another set of twins, sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa. They are reportedly expecting a third this fall as well. Weeks ago, “The Masked Singer” host welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon’s son Zen with Alyssa Scott tragically passed away in December at just 5 months old.

This week Abby addressed her relationship with Nick on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. She explained, “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth. I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

De La Rosa went on, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”