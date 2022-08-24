Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #10

Getty Images

Nick Cannon, 41, has another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Cannon announced that he was expecting his 10th child.

Along with a video of his maternity shoot with baby mama Brittany Bell, he wrote on Instagram, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

In parts of the photo shoot, Cannon is seen cradling Bell’s baby bump, even nuzzling up beside her.

It appears that they were expecting a baby boy since he used the #SonRise.

Nick and Brittany also have two other kids together, Powerful and Golden.

The two were last spotted together in May at Nobu, Malibu. At that time, there were no signs of a baby bump.

Backgrid

Cannon is also expecting a child with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twin boys Zillion and Zion.

In June, Abby announced her pregnancy on Instagram, even teasing, “Another set of twins?!” She didn’t name the father in her post.

According to TMZ, the baby is due in late October.

Just a month ago, Cannon welcomed his eighth child, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. Showing some love to Nick without mentioning him by name, Bre shared on Instagram, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

Cannon is also a dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but Zen passed away in December at just 5 months old.

Back in February Cannon had a no-holds-barred conversation about sex on “The Love Language Podcast.”

While chatting with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon got candid about whether his children were planned and his thoughts on monogamy.

Berman asked Nick, who has children with five different women, if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

The “Masked Singer” host insisted, "I'm never gonna say that… I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child.”

Cannon told Berman, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.'"