Nick Cannon Is Reportedly Expecting Another Child, Maybe Even Twins

We knew Nick Cannon was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, but now TMZ reports he has a ninth child on the way as well.

Sources tell the site that Nick has a baby on the way with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twin boys Zillion and Zion, who turn 1 this month.

Abby announced her pregnancy on Instagram, even teasing, “Another set of twins?!” She didn’t name the father in her post.

According to TMZ the baby is due on October 25.

The news comes after Nick responded to speculation he had “three babies on the way.” While speaking with Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, he hinted that the rumors were true, saying, "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

Meanwhile, Nick and Bre just took a beach babymoon last month, where she showed off her baby bump in a bikini and sarong. Tiesi, who is expecting a boy, appears to be in her last stages of pregnancy, and on May 28 she posted,“I’m officially at the ‘get this baby outta me’ stage 😂 Moms can you relate?!”

Nick is also the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Shortly after welcoming Zillion and Zion with Abby in June 2021, he also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen passed away in December at just 5 months old.

Back in February Cannon had a no-holds-barred conversation about sex on “The Love Language Podcast.”

While chatting with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon got candid about whether his children were planned and his thoughts on monogamy.

Berman asked Nick, who has children with five different women, if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

The “Masked Singer” host insisted, "I'm never gonna say that… I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child.”

The 41-year-old went on, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.'"

Cannon told Berman, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.'"