Carey Mulligan Wishes She’d Been in This Adam Sandler Rom-Com (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Adam Sandler is going deep — as in, deep space — alongside Carey Mulligan in their new drama “Spaceman.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Adam and Carey about the movie, in which Carey plays the love of Adam’s life, and he’s a lonely astronaut on a solo mission who’s forced to confront his troubled past.

Before Carey shot this touching story, she binged Adam’s films!

Adam joked, “She’s gonna do that tonight, too, right?”

If Carey could appear in any of Adam’s past movies, which would it be? She answered, “‘50 First Dates.’ I’d go sit in Hawaii and just be on the beach. I wouldn’t go anywhere near it, I’d just watch it being filmed.”

She told Adam, “I’d bring you coffee. I’d bring you a boom box.”

When Megan mentioned that she’d be in “Big Daddy,” Carey quipped, “I don’t think I want to be in that space.”

Adam’s favorite space is the basketball court and even got Carrie to play some ball while they were shooting in Europe. She noted, “It’s the first time I’ve ever played.”

Adam raved about Carey’s basketball skills. She commented, “I can’t move but if you put me in a single place, I can shoot.”