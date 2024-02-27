Adam Sandler Gushes Over ‘Caring’ Friend Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s a 10’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a Sandler family night out in Hollywood as Adam Sandler brought his wife Jackie and two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, to the premiere of his latest film “Spaceman."

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Adam, who raved about his good friend Jennifer Aniston after she honored him at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards a week ago.

Of his “Murder Mystery” co-star, he commented, “Fun, cool, always caring, calls you up all the time, checks in on ya, makes sure life's okay, invites us to her house all the time… Very inclusive.”

Adam hopes they’ll do more movies together, saying, “She’s a 10.”

Sandler also had wonderful things to say about Carey Mulligan, who plays his wife in “Spaceman.”

He said, “She's awesome. Funny, cool as hell. She can talk about anything. Smart, kind, great wife, great mama… What an actress. Ridiculous, ridiculous.”

The new drama centers on a lonely astronaut on a solo mission who confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature.

Since Adam played an astronaut, the film required him to spin on ropes and wires for the space scenes.

He recalled, “There's one scene where I'm drunk, floating around in space, twisted in circles and stuff. That was the only scene where I would call my own cut. I was like... ‘Cut, man. We gotta stop.’ That was getting nuts. Spinning and spinning... I can't even go on a roller coaster, and I had that going.”

Would Adam actually ever go to space with Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Richard Branson?

He answered, “No, no, no. Just for their sake. They'd get bored of me quick. Let them have fun up there. I'm gonna stay down here and make sure everything is good on Earth for everybody.”

Sandler is, however, returning to stand-up with a new special. He dished, “We were shooting today… We’re coming up with some ideas. I think it’s gonna be pretty good.”