Adam Sandler to Receive Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2024

Getty Images

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be honored at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!

Sandler will be recognized with the Icon Award for his prolific career, which includes countless blockbuster movies.

In a statement, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said, “Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on ‘Saturday Night Live’ more than 30 years ago. From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We’re excited to honor him with this year’s People’s Icon Award.”

The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will broadcast live on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock, and E!.