People’s Choice Awards 2024 Host and Nominations Announced

The host and nominations for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards were announced Thursday.

“Barbie” star Simu Liu has signed on to host the show. In a statement, he said, “I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards. It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

Aside from hosting, Simu is also nominated in the Movie Performance category for his role in “Barbie.”

Years ago, he took home a People’s Choice Award for Action Movie Star for his hit film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The People’s Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will air live on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m./5 p.m. on NBC, Peacock, and E!

See the full list of nominees below! Vote for your favorites here.

THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Barbie”

“Fast X”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film”

“The Little Mermaid”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Fast X”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“The Marvels”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“80 for Brady”

“Anyone but You”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

“Asteroid City”

“Barbie”

“Cocaine Bear”

“No Hard Feelings”

“Wonka”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Creed III”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Leave the World Behind”

“M3GAN”

“Oppenheimer”

“Scream VI”

“The Color Purple”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, ”Oppenheimer”

Chris Pratt, ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Keanu Reeves, ”John Wick: Chapter 4”

Leonardo DiCaprio, ”Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, ”Creed III”

Ryan Gosling, ”Barbie”

Timothée Chalamet, ”Wonka”

Tom Cruise, ”Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

Florence Pugh, ”Oppenheimer”

Halle Bailey, ”The Little Mermaid”

Jenna Ortega, ”Scream VI”

Jennifer Lawrence, ”No Hard Feelings”

Julia Roberts, ”Leave the World Behind”

Margot Robbie, ”Barbie”

Rachel Zegler, ”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

Viola Davis, ”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Brie Larson, ”The Marvels”

Chris Pratt, ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Gal Gadot, ”Heart of Stone”

Jason Momoa, ”Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Keanu Reeves, ”John Wick: Chapter 4”

Rachel Zegler, ”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

Tom Cruise, ”Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

Viola Davis, ”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Adam Sandler, ”You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Glen Powell, ”Anyone but You”

Jennifer Lawrence, ”No Hard Feelings”

Margot Robbie, ”Barbie”

Ryan Gosling, ”Barbie”

Scarlett Johansson, ”Asteroid City”

Sydney Sweeney, ”Anyone but You”

Timothée Chalamet, ”Wonka”

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, ”Oppenheimer”

Julia Roberts, ”Leave the World Behind”

Fantasia Barrino, ”The Color Purple”

Florence Pugh, ”Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, ”Priscilla”

Jenna Ortega, ”Scream VI”

Leonardo DiCaprio, ”Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, ”Creed III”

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

America Ferrera, ”Barbie”

Charles Melton, ”May December”

Danielle Brooks, ”The Color Purple”

Jacob Elordi, ”Saltburn”

Melissa McCarthy, ”The Little Mermaid”

Natalie Portman, ”May December”

Simu Liu, ”Barbie”

Viola Davis, ”Air”

THE SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

“The Last of Us”

“Vanderpump Rules”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary”

“And Just Like That...”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

“Young Sheldon”

THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Chicago Fire”

“Ginny & Georgia”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“Outer Banks”

“Succession”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Ahsoka”

“American Horror Story: Delicate”

“Black Mirror”

“Ghosts”

“Loki”

“Secret Invasion”

“The Mandalorian”

“The Witcher”

THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

“Below Deck”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Selling Sunset”

“The Kardashians”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

“Vanderpump Rules”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Idol”

“Big Brother”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

“The Voice”

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Beef”

“Citadel”

“Jury Duty”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

“The Crown”

“The Night Agent”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”

THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Chase Stokes, ”Outer Banks”

Jason Sudeikis, ”Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, ”The Bear”

Kieran Culkin, ”Succession”

Pedro Pascal, ”The Last of Us”

Samuel L. Jackson, ”Secret Invasion”

Steve Martin, ”Only Murders in the Building”

Tom Hiddleston, ”Loki”

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, ”Beef”

Hannah Waddingham, ”Ted Lasso”

Jennifer Aniston, ”The Morning Show”

Mariska Hargitay, ”Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Quinta Brunson, ”Abbott Elementary”

Reese Witherspoon, ”The Morning Show”

Rosario Dawson, ”Ahsoka”

Selena Gomez, ”Only Murders in the Building”

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, ”Beef”

Bowen Yang, ”Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Waddingham, ”Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis, ”Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, ”The Bear”

Quinta Brunson, ”Abbott Elementary”

Selena Gomez, ”Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, ”Only Murders in the Building”

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Bella Ramsey, ”The Last of Us”

Chase Stokes, ”Outer Banks”

Ice-T, ”Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Jennifer Aniston, ”The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, ”Succession”

Mariska Hargitay, ”Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Pedro Pascal, ”The Last of Us”

Reese Witherspoon, ”The Morning Show”

THE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Adjoa Andoh, ”Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Ayo Edebiri, ”The Bear”

Billie Eilish, ”Swarm”

Jon Hamm, ”The Morning Show”

Matt Bomer, ”Fellow Travelers”

Meryl Streep, ”Only Murders in the Building”

Steven Yeun, ”Beef”

Storm Reid, ”The Last of Us”

THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ariana Madix, ”Vanderpump Rules”

Chrishell Stause, ”Selling Sunset”

Garcelle Beauvais, ”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kandi Burruss, ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Khloé Kardashian, ”The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian, ”The Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, ”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, ”Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR

Anetra, ”RuPaul's Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, ”Dancing with the Stars”

Charity Lawson, ”The Bachelorette”

Theresa Nist, ”The Golden Bachelor”

Iam Tongi, ”American Idol”

Keke Palmer, ”That’s My Jam”

Sasha Colby, ”RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Xochitl Gomez, ”Dancing with the Stars”

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Good Morning America”

“LIVE with Kelly and Mark”

“Sherri”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The View”

“Today”

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Hart to Heart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

THE HOST OF THE YEAR

Gordon Ramsay, ”Hell’s Kitchen”

Jimmy Fallon, ”That’s My Jam”

Nick Cannon, ”The Masked Singer”

Padma Lakshmi, ”Top Chef”

RuPaul, ”RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ryan Seacrest, ”American Idol”

Steve Harvey, ”Celebrity Family Feud”

Terry Crews, ”America’s Got Talent”

THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

THE MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean,” Gunna

“Greedy,” Tate McRae

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“For All the Dogs,” Drake

“Gettin’ Old,” Luke Combs

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” Bad Bunny

“One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen

“Pink Friday 2,” Nicki Minaj

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto

“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

THE COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR

“Baby J,” John Mulaney

“Emergency Contact,” Amy Schumer

“God Loves Me,” Marlon Wayans

“I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes

“Off the Record,” Trevor Noah

“Reality Check,” Kevin Hart

“Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock

“Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman