Adam Sandler Jokes That His Friends Are ‘Too Insane’ to Date Jennifer Aniston (Exclusive)

It was date night for Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Tuesday at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” in L.A.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Adam, who stars in the Netflix movie opposite his friend of 30 years, Jennifer Aniston.

Melvin asked Adam if he’s ever set Jen up on a date with anybody, but the comedian insisted, “Nobody I know is worth Aniston taking a look at. All my friends are too insane. But I just want her to always be happy, and if she falls in love with somebody, I hope it's the nicest guy on the planet because she is pure fun.”

Gushing over his fun friend, he continued, “Aniston is a true family member. I love her. She's always on your side. She's great to my entire family. She's great to my kids. Really tight with my wife. I've known her forever and I'm never not happy seeing her.”

Mel asked, “Who’s older?” and Adam said, “I got her by two years. But I think I look younger. I really do. I have a very boyish charm that I think Jennifer stares at all day and says, ‘How does he do it?’”

Robert also asked about how Jen made him smoothies and took care of him on set.

Adam shared, “She looks out for me. My Jen has always done that. And in the last few years… even more because she sees how disturbing it’s getting. I have a hard time doing a lot of things. So she's like... ‘Good God, man. Stretch out and… drink a smoothie.’”

As for the smoothie she made, he said, “It was green and I struggled drinking it.”

In the movie, Jen and Adam are back as Audrey and Nick — now private detectives — in a sequel that stretches from a tropical island to Paris.

Adam said, “In the script I saw… we get invited to a beautiful island. I was like… ‘That sounds fun.’ And then as I kept reading… ‘We get to go to Paris? That's nice.’”