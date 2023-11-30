Adam Sandler Talks Working with His Daughters (Exclusive)

Netflix

Adam Sandler is working with his daughters again on his animated Netflix movie “Leo.”

The comedian opened up to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte on “Extra: The Podcast” about Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, — his daughters with wife Jackie — joining the family business. Listen here!

The family also starred together in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” and Adam shared, “My kids grew up hanging out on sets, talking movies, being in movies… since they were young. This is kind of what they talked about, this is what they want to do. Who knows if it stays, but right now, this is their passion. And we have fun, the four of us, talking shop.”

In the movie, Sandler voices Leo the lizard, a 74-year-old class pet. He's been stuck in the same classroom for decades and decides to break free for a chance at a life on the outside.

Adam revealed he once had a pet who broke out in real life!

“I had a snake growing up, had nothing to do with being a class pet. It was my snake, we lived in New York in an apartment building, and there was one morning we couldn’t find the snake and we had to tell the entire apartment building, ‘If you see a snake…’ and everyone’s like, ‘There's a snake on the loose?’”

He went on, ‘Everyone was nervous to sit on the toilet that day. If it got in the pipes, it was going to come up through the pipes and come out of their toilet. But we found Ralph. It took a day.”

As for the movie “Leo,” Adam said, “Basically, the movie is about being a good listener and letting your kids say what they have to say.”

“Leo” is on Netflix now!