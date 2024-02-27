Carey Mulligan’s Oscars Gown Isn’t Ready Yet: ‘Hoping It Works’ (Exclusive)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Amid a busy awards season, Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Spaceman,” her new drama with Adam Sandler.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the Oscar-nominated actress, who has her gown for the big night!

While Carey has tried it on once, she still has another fitting two days before the Oscars. She noted, “I’m hoping it works.”

Carey is nominated for her role in “Maestro.”

As for “Spaceman,” Mulligan raved about her co-star Adam Sandler, saying, “He’s incredible in this film… Regardless of what genre he’s been in, he’s always so truthful… That’s what makes it so funny.”

Reflecting on her favorite movie of his, Carey added, “When he’s in ‘The Wedding Singer,’ he’s devastated because… he’s been left at the altar. It’s really genuine. What’s so funny is how real it is. He doesn’t play things… There’s physical comedy and things like that, but so much of what makes Adam so brilliant is how honest he is.”

Carey praised Adam’s portrayal of a lonely astronaut in “Spaceman,” saying, “Adam is such a light happy person… To see him kind of hollowed out in the way he is playing the character is kind of incredible.”

If Carey could put Adam in one of her past films, what would it be? She answered, “‘Suffragette.’ I’d make him a mean policeman… It would be great to have him in ‘Promising Young Woman’ but he’s too nice. He couldn’t have been any of those guys.”

While her character struggles with loneliness, Carey felt anything but that on set. She explained, “It’s just such a huge community. It’s crew and it’s producers and people, so I feel the isolation isn’t there for me… This film talks about what matters, what’s important to you… Having a family that I want to be with sets a very high bar for what I want to go and work on.”