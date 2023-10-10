Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford’s bundle of joy has arrived!

In the November issue of Vogue, Mulligan revealed that she already gave birth to their third child.

When the interview was conducted, Carey noted that she was six weeks postpartum.

Mulligan arrived for the interview with her baby and a “yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse.”

She quipped, “Here I am, ready for Vogue.” She told her newborn, “I’m going to change you, and then we’re going to find Mum another shirt…”

Carey and Marcus are also parents of daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son, Wilfred, 5.

Of her life with three children, Carey shared, “It’s very normal. School runs, Sunday lunches.”

A month ago, Carey hit the red carpet with no baby bump in sight at Vogue World: London 2023, where she posed with Poppy Delevingne and Stella McCartney.

Getty Images

In January, Carey and Marcus’ rep confirmed that they were expecting again.

At the time, Mulligan debuted her growing baby bump at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, where she celebrated her film “She Said." During the event, she made sure to stay hydrated with some FIJI Water.

Last year, Carey opened up about experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth to Evelyn.

While promoting “She Said,” in which she plays investigative reporter Meghan Twohey, she told People magazine, “One of the parts of the script that hit me initially the most was Megan's experience with postnatal depression. I had a very similar experience with my first child seven years ago, and felt very alone, and very scared, and also very confused by the whole experience."