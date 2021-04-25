Carey Mulligan Bares Her Midriff in Valentino Couture at Oscars 2021

ABC Television

On Oscars Sunday, actress Carey Mulligan lit up the red carpet with her glittery gold-sequence Valentino Couture two-piece ensemble.

The Best Actress nominee for "Promising Young Woman" stunned in a strapless bandeau top with cutouts that she paired with a matching statement ballgown skirt and a pair of Sophia Webster Rita platform heels. The 35-year-old completed her jaw-dropping look with Cartier jewels and her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

She hit the red carpet with her husband Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford and stole the show before it began with her gorgeous look.

So far this awards season, the actress has taken home the Critics Choice Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, British Academy Film Award, the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival for her role in the dark rape-revenge thriller.

"Promising Young Woman" is Mulligan's second Oscar nom. In 2009, she was also up for Best Actress for the coming-of-age drama "An Education."

The movie’s director Emerald Fennell has already taken home Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

On the red carpet, Carey gushed about Emerald, telling E! News, "Really from the second we sat down and had our first coffee in London to being on-set to shooting, to Sundance and through all of this stuff, you can see how talented she is. She's exceptional."