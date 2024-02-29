Getty Images

While there have been romance rumors about her and “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley, “The Real Housewives of New City’s” Luann de Lesseps is dating someone else!

On Wednesday, Luann, 58, sat down for an interview with reporter Derek Zagami to share the news.

She said, “I actually had a date last night with a guy that’s 62 years old but really attractive. He continues to model to this day — does very well.”

According to de Lesseps, her new beau is a “husband-commercial type of guy, but very nice.”

Last month, Luann and Joe had everyone talking after they were seen grabbing drinks together at a hotel following a flirty taping of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Earlier this month, she told TMZ, “We definitely had great chemistry, and we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?”

Luann insisted that they didn’t sleep together since Joe was still dating Danielle Olivera.

When asked if she would consider dating him if his relationship with Danielle ended, de Lesseps commented, “Hell yeah! Are you kidding me? Well, I’m a little bit of a cougar, let’s put it that way.”

Just last week, news broke about Joe and Danielle’s breakup.

Joe shared the news during an episode of “Gabbing with Gib” podcast. He shared, “I just don’t think I’m in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career.”

He admitted to host Gibson Johns, “I want to be with someone like Danielle, I just don’t think I deserve Danielle.”