Reality Stars Joe Bradley & Danielle Olivera Split

“Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley and “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera have called it quits after four months of dating.

Joe broke the news during an episode of “Gabbing with Gib” podcast. He shared, “I just don’t think I’m in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career.”

He admitted to host Gibson Johns, “I want to be with someone like Danielle, I just don’t think I deserve Danielle.”

I don’t think at this stage of my life I’m the right guy for her, so it was best for us to end things on good terms,” Bradley went on. “I think it was amicable. Both of us kind of knew. It was definitely mutual. I think we both knew it was time, but we didn’t want to let go because we do have strong feelings for each other. It sucks.”

Joe isn’t ruling out a reconciliation in the future. He said, “I do consider her one of my closest friends, and the last thing I want to do is hurt her. Who knows what will happen later on? Maybe [she was] the right girl at the wrong time, but I adore Danielle and I can’t think of a single negative thing to say about her. I can think of 100 negative things to say about me right now.”

Last month, Joe revealed that he was “pressing the brakes a little bit” on their romance.

He told Us Weekly, “I just want to make sure we’re in the right place before I’m officially, like, ‘I’m your boyfriend, you’re my girlfriend.’ I don’t want to get hurt. But more importantly, I don’t want to see her get hurt, and I just want to be in the best place possible before we make a hard launch.”

Soon after, Joe had everyone talking about his bar outing with Luann de Lesseps after appearing on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Joe weighed in on the rumors, telling Johns, “In the eyes of everyone else it was like, ‘I’m pumping the breaks, because I want to go hit it off with Luann.’ It was just really bad timing. I didn’t know anything about Luann. I’m just like, okay, cool. I know she’s a big star and I’m going on ‘Watch What Happens.’ That wasn’t even in my… I just thought I was going on ‘Watch What Happens’ with Luann! I had started pumping the brakes well before the Us Weekly interview. All these allegations are coming out and Danielle’s upset. I didn’t care about these false allegations about me. I cared more about how it affected Danielle. She’s had a hard year, too. Harder than me. So, I was like, ‘This is not fair. This is not true.’”