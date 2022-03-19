Luann de Lesseps Sorry After 'Tipsy' Incident: 'My Struggles with Alcohol Are Real'

After initially brushing off a Page Six report that she had been booted from an NYC gay bar on Wednesday for drunken behavior, reality star Luann de Lesseps is coming clean — and apologizing.

Page Six reported that de Lesseps boozily took over the mic at the Townhouse, a piano bar, requesting her song "Money Can't Buy You Class" late on March 16.

According to the outlet, she was shown the door after annoying patrons, who booed her and were rewarded with her barking, "F**k you!"

On Thursday, de Lesseps spoke out to DailyMail.com, and was in deny, deny, deny mode. "I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music." She also bemoaned the lack of a "girl code" and continued promoting herself by referencing one of her singles with a glib, "But I live to see another day — chic c'est la vie!"

But on Saturday, the Countess did an about-face, owning up to her actions. On Instagram, she wrote, "This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth. I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior."

She went on, "Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real! While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times I've fallen. It's one day at a time! I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

She closed with, "I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support."