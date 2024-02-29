Derek Hough on If Wife Hayley Will Rejoin Him on Tour After Skull Surgery (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Derek Hough is dishing on his “Symphony of Dance” tour!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Derek, who also gave an update on wife Hayley Erbert’s recovery after her cranial hematoma and skull surgery.

He shared that Hayley is “doing wonderful,” but they “aren’t sure just yet” if she can join him on tour. He said, “We gotta to wait and see as far as clearance and health and safety… Regardless, she’ll always be a part of it. She was there at the beginning inspiring a lot of it, and so she’ll always be part of it in some way.”

Derek also revealed biggest lesson he learned from watching how Hayley handled the crisis, saying, “Just accepting the moment… Her words were, ‘It is what it is. What do I gotta do? I just gotta heal and get better.’ There was no wallowing in why or this or that. She was just very accepting of it, which was incredible to see.”

While Hayley tried to stay strong, Derek admitted he was struggling with some “thoughts and fears.” He said, “She certainly gave us all strength when we saw her because she held it with such grace.”

Hough is getting ready to go back on his Symphony of Dance”tour after he had to postpone amid Hayley’s medical emergency.

In the wake of the ordeal, Derek is changing things up a little bit, infusing the tour with even more “emotion” and “heart.”

Derek also dished on working with Jennifer Lopez on her “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” musical movie. He said, “One thing I love about her is one, seeing all the different sides of her. When I started working with her on ‘World of Dance,’ I got to see mama bear Mama J.Lo. I admire that she just puts herself out in the arena… she continues to, and that’s not easy to do. I’m always in awe of her constant hunger.”

To show her appreciation that he was in her project, Jennifer even sent a bouquet of flowers to Derek!