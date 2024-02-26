Getty Images

“Oppenheimer” star Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton are now parents of four!

On Saturday, during an interview with “Extra” at the 2024 SAG Awards, Josh revealed they secretly welcomed their fourth child.

While speaking with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, Josh noted that he looked at “very few” tuxedos because he has “four children.” He elaborated, “I don’t take a lot of time with these things, but I’ve got somebody who helped me out.”

The news was unexpected since Josh and Tamin never announced that they were expecting baby #4.

Josh and Tamsin have been known as very private people.

They were able to get married and welcome their third child without the public knowing until later!

In 2021, Josh announced the birth of their third child in an interview with Mr. Porter.

Discussing his family life, Hartnett shared, "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

During the pandemic, Josh took "a lot of time to be a dad, first and foremost."