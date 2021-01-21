Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton Secretly Welcome Baby #3

Getty

Actor Josh Hartnett is a dad again!

In a new interview with Mr. Porter, Hartnett revealed that he welcomed his third child with longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton in 2019.

Discussing his family life, Hartnett shared, “The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

During the pandemic, Josh took “ a lot of time to be a dad, first and foremost.”

He added, “We’ve been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but [deep breath here] it’s a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep.”

It is no surprise that we didn’t find about Josh and Tamsin’s third child until now. They never announced their second child either, and the names of their other two children are still unknown.

After becoming one of the hot young Hollywood stars of the ‘90s and ‘00s, Hartnett took a break from Hollywood, even passing on the role of Superman. He has no regrets about his career choices, saying, “At the time, it was so obvious to me to turn it down. I was being offered movies by the very top directors. And Superman was a risk. Yes, there was a lot of money involved, but I didn't think that was the be-all and end-all."

"It's become increasingly clear to me that money only takes you so far," Hartnett emphasized. "I've seen a lot of people drown in their money."

Josh is confident with his life choices, noting, “People thought I was crazy for not chasing that brass ring a little harder, but I felt completely comfortable being with the people I knew liked me before I was making films. I was still ambitious, certainly artistically, and I had a lot of great offers from a lot of terrific directors, and I pursued them, but a lot of those fell apart or just didn’t quite work out.”