It looks like Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are having another baby together!

Over the weekend, Mara was photographed cradling her baby bump at the premiere of “La Cocina” at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

Rooney and Phoenix are also the parents of son River, 3.

While they didn’t acknowledge her first pregnancy in 2020, she did eventually confirm it.

In honor of Mother’s Day in 2021, she shared in a letter for the Farm Sanctuary’s Mother’s Day campaign, “As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world.”

River was named after Joaquin’s late brother River Phoenix, who died at the age of 23 in 1993 of a drug overdose.

She also opened up about being a mother during an appearance on the “LaunchLeft” podcast. She said, “It feels like a creative household. We're constantly talking about creative things. It doesn't feel like a two-actor house because I didn't work for the first three and a half years we were together. Basically, since we've been together, I only worked one or two times, and one was really small and short."