Getty Images

“American Idol” couple Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are parents again!

On Sunday, the couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl who they named Ivy Josephine Foehner.

Along with offering a glimpse of their newborn, Gabby wrote on Instagram, “Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness! Ivy Josephine Foehner 💕.”

Barrett announced her pregnancy in August.

Along with posting a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream.”

The post included a video of her monitoring to her unborn baby’s heartbeat.

Many believe that Gabby is hinting at the baby’s gender with a pic of her and Cade surrounded by pink lights.

Gabby and Cade are also the parents of son Augustine, 15 months, and daughter Baylah, 3.

In 2022, “Extra” spoke with Gabby at the Billboard Women in Music Event, where she gave an update on Baylah. She shared, “She’s talking. She’s close to walking… She can walk a couple steps but then she’ll fall. Her balance isn’t the best right now.”