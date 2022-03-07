Gabby Barrett Dishes on Meeting Dolly Parton

Getty Images

Monday night, Gabby Barrett was red hot at the 2022 ACM Awards.

“Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Barrett, who was hosting the star-studded show with her idol Dolly Parton.

Of their first in-person meeting, Gabby shared, “She made me comfortable… I stood next to her kind of for rehearsal, and she looked at me and was like, ‘Oh, it’s you!’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I gave her a hug.”

As for who is the bigger fashionista, Gabby answered, “Dolly. I came to rehearsal with my leggings and UGGs on and came up all done up. I was like, ‘That’s a legend right there.’”

Gabby felt “very blessed” to share the stage with Dolly, adding, “She’s an iconic person for a reason. I know that getting to these spots are not easy. I just feel very fortunate to last year win New Female Artist of the Year and now be hosting alongside some awesome people.”

Gabby and Dolly will be sharing the hosting duties with Jimmie Allen.

Barrett kept it real about what she plans to do after the show, saying, “I’m going to sleep. After this workshop, I’m taking these heels off and all this hair out.”

Gabby is hoping that her daughter Baylah will be watching from a hotel in Las Vegas. She added, “My sister’s watching her.”