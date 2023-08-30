Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

“American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett, 23, and Cade Foehner, 27, have another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Gabby announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream.”

The post included a video of her monitoring to her unborn baby’s heartbeat.

Many believe that Gabby is hinting at the baby’s gender with a pic of her and Cade surrounded by pink lights.

The news comes 10 months after Gabby and Cade welcomed their son Augustine.

In October, the pair posted a pic of their firstborn Baylah meeting Augustine, writing on Instagram, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Gabby at the Billboard Women in Music Event, where she gave an update on Baylah. She shared, “She’s talking. She’s close to walking… She can walk a couple steps but then she’ll fall. Her balance isn’t the best right now.”