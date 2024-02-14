Kelly Rowland on Getting Steamy in Tyler Perry Erotic Thriller (Exclusive)

Netflix

Kelly Rowland is bringing the sexy in the new erotic thriller “Mea Culpa,” which was written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with them and Kelly’s co-star Trevonte Rhodes in Atlanta to dish on the super steamy project.

Kelly showed her appreciation to Tyler for entrusting her with the “next level” project, saying, “I’m so thankful to Tyler for trusting me with the space and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Kelly has caught the acting bug since her time with Destiny’s Child, which sold over 60 million records worldwide.

Tyler also had wonderful things to say about Kelly too. He raved, “We all know her as this phenomenal superstar who traveled all the world with music… She’s a leading lady; the camera loves her.”

Of a sexy paint scene, Kelly quipped, “We wanted it to be memorable… We wanted it to be something that people would want to try.”

Trevonte added, “We wanted it to be palpable as well.”

As for how they got comfortable with the scene, the two “had a talk with an intimacy coach.”