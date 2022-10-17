Kelly Rowland & Jennifer Hudson on How Their Late Mothers Influence Their Parenting

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Kelly Rowland stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where the women bonded over parenting.

Kelly the mother of Titan, 7, and Noah, 1, while Jennifer is the mother of David, 13, and both women lost their mothers before their sons were born.

Rowland revealed she still feels her mom’s presence when it comes to parenting, asking Hudson if she ever has moments “spiritually” with her mom. Jennifer told her yes.

Kelly gave an example, saying, “There was a night Noah was asleep… and all of a sudden, like, something just,, like woke me up… You're gonna think I'm crazy when I say this, but it was like, ‘Wake up, go get my baby.’ And so I go to his room, it is freezing cold in his room. She was probably saying, ‘Get your butt in there and cut that air down because my child is freezing.’”

Rowland’s mom Doris passed away in 2014. Rowland told Hudson, “I can still feel her presence all the time.”

Jennifer’s mom Darnell and brother Jason died in 2008, and the Oscar winner shared, “They stay with you. For me and my son, like, it blows my mind how much he is like my family. You know? And it's like, ‘Wow, how can you be so much like people you've never met?’ — but that shows how strong the family genes are.”

She added, “Oftentimes, he reminds me so much of my brother, my mom.”

Kelly recently reconnected with her father, and shared that she later learned her musical talents came from his side of the family.

“It was actually from my dad, like, when I finally got to meet my dad after 30-plus years, he told me my grandmother used to sing for Lena Horne, Count Basie, and so another spiritual moment… He started telling me all about my musical family history and it made perfect sense.”