Kelly Rowland Talks Baby Noah and Reveals Where Her Water Broke, Plus: Her New Single ‘Black Magic’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelly Rowland has new music… and a new baby! The singer released her new single “Black Magic,” and she just welcomed her second son, Noah Jon, on January 21. She told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about “celebratory” song and all the “cuddles and kisses” she’s getting in with her baby boy.

Opening up about the single, she described it as “just more celebratory, you know what I mean, with the horns, and… I always say, just feels so alive, like there’s a pulse to it, which is what I love.”

Kelly shot part of the music video on her 40th birthday, just three weeks after giving birth, and features Noah and big brother Titan, 6, in the video.

She said of including her sons, “It just felt right. And I wasn’t going to have the boys in there at first, but I was just like, no, they’re part of my Black magic, like, they are Black magic, you know what I mean? They’re Black boy joy, they’re Black boy magic. They have to be a part of this, period. So, um, yeah, I got them dressed really quick, and we shot it right outside my door.”



Gushing over her new baby, she said, “He’s so awesome… I’m just getting all of my little cuddles and kisses in where I can… He’s a healthy baby. He is very alert. He’s already lifting the head up.”

He arrived just a few weeks before Kelly’s birthday, and she pointed out that Noah has a very special birthday. “He came on the 21st, which I thought was so weird, because it was the 21st day in the 21st year in the 21st century. We were blown away — me and his dad were so blown away by that.”

Rowland went on to reveal, “He literally chose the day. My water broke in Titan’s bed… [Titan] called, ‘Mommy, Mommy,’ and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, ‘You need to go get your dad.’”