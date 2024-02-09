Dolly Parton Reveals Husband Carl Thomas Dean’s Romantic Gestures (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Country icon Dolly Parton is still rocking after just celebrating her 78th birthday!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Dolly about how she spent the day and her husband's romantic side!

Dolly was in work mode on her birthday, saying, “I’m doing a Broadway musical of my life. We worked all day and then we decided that about 4:00, ‘Okay, we got to celebrate my birthday,’ so that’s what we did.”

Did Dolly’s spotlight-shy hubby of 58 years, Carl Thomas Dean, give her anything for her birthday? She answered, “We don’t really have to buy big gifts for each other, but he’ll always get me some fun little sweet something he thinks that I can use.”

She also dished on his romantic gestures, saying, “Every spring, he’ll get a mason jar and he’ll bring me a big bouquet of yellow flowers. Every now and then, he’ll write a poem for me, and that’s always the sweetest thing ever.”

The Grand Ole Opry recently celebrated Dolly with a night of performances dedicated to her, but the concert made headlines for the wrong reasons when Elle King performed and forgot the lyrics to Dolly’s song “Marry Me.”

Dolly commented, “Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl and she’s been going through of hard things lately… She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ‘cause she felt worse than anyone ever could.”