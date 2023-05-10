Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Tease ACM Awards Surprises (Exclusive)

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are joining forces for the first time ever to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with the country music icons as they prepared for their big night.

“This is the first time we’ve ever actually got to work together, and I can’t believe how excited the people seem to be about that. Did you know we were that big of a deal?” Dolly teased her co-host.

“No, but I knew being with you is that big of a deal,” Garth responded. “They go, ‘Hey, how did the world react when they heard it was Dolly and Garth in the same show?’ I said, ‘I blacked out, personally,’” the “Friends in Low Places” singer joked.

“I’m really excited. It’s gonna be fun,” Garth added.

This year’s lineup of ACM performers includes Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and a special performance from Dolly herself.

“I’m gonna give you a spoiler alert: The first time you see her and the last time you see her, you won’t forget either one of them,” teased Garth.

It’s definitely been a big week for Dolly! On Tuesday, the “9 to 5” songstress opened a special pop-up store, “Dolly! All Access,” in Frisco, Texas, where the ACM awards will take place. “Dolly! All Access” showcases some of the legend’s iconic stage fashion and souvenir items for sale.

One thing ACM viewers can count on, Dolly says, is a good time. “I’m doing a big production on my rock song at the end of the show. Lord only knows what’s going to happen in between, but I guarantee you we’ll have fun.”