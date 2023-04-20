Getty Images

Country queen Dolly Parton has sold over 100 million records, has won 11 Grammys, and now there’s Emmy buzz building for her special “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Dolly about the special, which was the highest-rated movie on broadcast TV this past holiday season.

She shared, “It was just a lot of fun and I just wanted to be able to do something that was just so me.”

Parton shot the movie at Dollywood, saying, “It was perfect for me because I have a suite in the Dollywood hotel so I would just go to work every day and go straight up to my room and have room service and have my family come visit.”

Dolly made the movie with her producing partner Sam Haskell, who noted that the country icon has talented friends who were willing to participate in the special. He commented, “She said, ‘I want to do something that we can include Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson.’”

Parton chimed in, “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we can get all these great artists that get us good ratings?’ — plus we sound great together.”

Dolly said she loves to do Christmas movies, due to the happy nature of the holiday.

As for when she puts up the Christmas decorations, she shared that she likes to do it the next night after Thanksgiving and tends to leave them up until mid-January.

Expect more Christmas movies and music from Dolly soon! She stressed, “I feel very blessed that I’ve been able to do so many things and be accepted, but I don’t let any of that go to my head. It goes straight to my heart.”