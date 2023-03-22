Dolly Parton Announces New Book About Her Passion for Fashion

Dolly Parton is releasing a new book about her distinct style.

In the book, called “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” the country singer will share behind-the-scenes stories from her decades-long career and gorgeous photos of her most iconic looks from the 1960s until now.

Dolly is known for her famous wigs, bold makeup, and head-turning costumes, and she’s excited to delve into her passion for fashion with friends.

She said in a statement, “I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book ‘Behind the Seams’ to the public. It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

The book is the second in a trilogy, after the release of her 2020 bestseller “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

“Behind the Seams” is already available for pre-order here.

Dolly also collaborated with James Patterson on the novel “Run, Rose, Run,” about a young singer-songwriter. The book debuted in 2022 along with a companion album. Dolly will also star in a movie adaptation of the story.