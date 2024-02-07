Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Are ‘Getting Serious’ (Report)

Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian, 43, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 31, have been linked for months, but are they ready to go public with their rumored romance?

A source told Us Weekly, “They’re getting serious.”

While Odell is “more private,” and Kim is “more accustomed to the limelight,” the two are “trying to figure out the next steps” to take regarding the relationship.

Another insider added, “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.”

Just days ago, TMZ reported that the two attended a Grammy party but arrived separately.

In September, sources insisted to TMZ that Kim and Odell were just friends, while a source told People that they were “hanging out.”

In 2016, Odell and Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian sparked dating rumors after they were seen getting up close and personal in photos obtained by TMZ Sports.

At the time, sources claimed that Odell and Khloé were “definitely into each other” and “looked like a couple” at a Memorial Day party.