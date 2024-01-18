Kim Kardashian is giving fans a taste of the good life with a tour of her office!

The reality star jumped on the “of course” TikTok trend on Wednesday as she showed off the space while wearing a cozy robe.

She started the video with a walk down the hallway, sharing, “I’m Kim Kardashian… Of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls.”

Next up she headed to her “glam room” and showed off her “mannequin with my custom body measurements,” complete with her famous booty!

It turns out Kim even has her “beauty campaigns on a loop on a big TV wall,” not to mention 3D models of her brain and her plane on a desk!

Of course the star also boasts a tanning bed and red light bed in her office.

Kardashian went on to show off her “product shrine” and revealed her “entire office is custom Rick Owens.”