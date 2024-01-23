Emma Roberts Raves Over Kim Kardashian: ‘She’s a Pro’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Emma Roberts showed out to support Ryan Murphy at the NYC premiere of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”

Emma recently starred in the latest season of Ryan’s hit show “American Horror Story” with Kim Kardashian. She raved about Kardashian, saying, “She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!”

Roberts made sure to show some love to Ryan, calling him “the best.” She said, “Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing. He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them.”

Roberts was excited to see Naomi Watts and Demi Moore in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” She said, “I love all the actresses… two of my favorites. I’m really excited to see how they bring The Swans to life.”