Nine months after calling it quits with Garrett Hedlund, it looks like Emma Roberts has a new man!

E! News reports Roberts has been dating actor Cody John for two months, after they were introduced through mutual friends.

A source told the outlet that the two are “taking it slow,” adding, “Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people, but knows the day will come soon."

The insider shared about the budding romance, “Emma loves Cody's personality. He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

In August, John posted a pic of him kissing Emma on a boat, writing on Instagram, “Sweet sweet.”

John has appeared on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “In the Dark.”

While Emma and Garrett split earlier this year, it looks like they are keeping things amicable.

In May, Garrett paid tribute to Emma on Mother’s Day. He wrote on Instagram, “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."

In January, a source told E! News that Emma and Garrett “are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son.”