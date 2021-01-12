Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of Baby Boy and Reveals His Full Name

Emma Roberts, 29, just posted a precious pic with her son Rhodes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The photo shows the new mom looking glam in an orange Stella McCartney dress and Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles her baby boy.

Emma and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed Rhodes in December, and Roberts wrote in the caption, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right.”

She went on to reveal his full name, “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

TMZ reports Roberts gave birth Dec. 27 in L.A., and that the little guy weighed 9 lbs.