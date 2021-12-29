Birthday Boy! Emma Roberts Throws Rodeo-Themed Party for Son Rhodes

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s son Rhodes just turned 1!

Roberts took to Instagram to share sweet pics from the rodeo-themed party, revealing she even got frosting in her hair.

In one pic, she wears a red-and-white checkered shirt and tiny cowboy hat as she holds her baby boy.

Another photo shows a big birthday cake shaped like the number one featuring a sheriff’s hat, cowboy boot and lasso along with the message “Happy Birthday Rhodes.” Emma also shared a pic of a second cake that was likely Rhodes’ to really dig into and have fun with.

Roberts wrote in one caption, “Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️.”

In another message, she gushed, “I can’t believe you’re #1 💙 🐴 🤠.”

Back in July, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Garrett, who talked about dad life.

Hedlund shared, “It couldn’t be better. It’s really wonderful… Every day seems to get better and better and better.”