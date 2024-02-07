Erika Jayne’s Lawyer Didn’t Want Her on ‘RHOBH’ Amid Ex’s Embezzlement Charges

Getty Images

Check out a first look at “The Housewife and The Hustler 2: The Reckoning,” which further investigates “ex-powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi and the fall of his legal empire."

Earlier this week, ABC News Studios and L.A. Times Studios announced the bombshell documentary, which will also focus on his ex-wife Erika Jayne.

Erika faced major backlash for what she said on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after Tom was charged with embezzling more than $15 million from his clients.

In a first look, Erika’s longtime friend and attorney Jim Wilkes told the cameras, “Had I advised her from the beginning, I would have said, ‘You cannot be on that TV show.’”

In the doc, Erika’s attorney Evan Borges noted, “Has she said some things on the show that I — that there was no need to say — that people watching can perceive a certain callousness, yes.”

“We all respond to pain differently. Erika responds to that pain I’ve noticed by fighting back,” Evan argued. “She has to be on the show. She can’t buy bread if she’s not on the show.”

In the doc, Erika will be facing her ex’s alleged victims, who explain how they were affected by the scandal.