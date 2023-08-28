Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne got real with “Extra” in Las Vegas as she kicked off her steamy residency show “Bet It All on Blonde.”

Jayne, 52, dished on what fans can expect and reacted to rumors she used Ozempic to slim down for the stage. She also teased what’s in store for “RHOBH”!

Opening up about “Bet It All on Blonde,” Erika said, “The last three years… have been really tough, and I pulled it together and here it is. I made lemonade out of lemons, man.”

Her ex-husband Tom Girardi, 84, faces 20 years in prison after he was indicted for fraud.

Erika shared, “You have to look at struggles as either one of two things: you’re either going to meet it or you’re going to run away from it. And I chose to meet it head-on and walk through that fire, and it led me here.”

Jayne, who is sizzling onstage, said of her show, “It’s about fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour, and fun. Nothing more.”

“Last night was about a rebuild, a rebirth, and a return, truly, to the stage on my own terms,” she said proudly. “This is my show. It’s on my shoulders. It feels good. It’s heavy, but it feels good.”

What doesn't feel so great are rumors she slimmed down for the show by using the controversial type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic, which she has denied.

Jayne said, “My answer stands then and it stands now.”

She went on, “I’ve always been tiny. I got bigger during all of my depression and through everything else. There’s nothing like putting on a show and a little bit of stress… to get you right back into shape.”

So, will Erika's "Housewives" co-stars come and see her show? “Whenever the girls come around, they come around,” the reality star said.

What we do know is that Season 13 of their hit bravo show is expected to premiere later this fall… with one epic dinner party in store for fans!

“Kyle, of course, has this chef that cooks with THC... so I was feeling really great and then fights broke out and I was just so clueless... Like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re ruining my buzz.’ I went home and slept like a baby... ‘What are you talking about, you are mad at me from four years ago? Do you have any idea what I have been through?... who cares?’”

And there's big buzz over Erika's upcoming single, the banger song "Drip Drop,” which drip-drops next week.

“It is a club banger — that’s what it’s about… ‘Drip, drop. [Like when I] hit it with that lip gloss. Start from the bottom to the tip-top.’”

Erika's "Bet It All on Blonde" shows run at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay through December 16. Buy tickets here.